TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday notes

6:02 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, March 3rd.

WEATHER

The forecast for today suggests rain/snow possible this morning, then rain at times this afternoon, high near 45.

TRANSIT TODAY

Water Taxi – Regular schedule.

Metro – Regular schedule, but still canceling some trips, so check notification channels such as @kcmetroalerts.

Washington State Ferries‘ Triangle Route continues on the 2-boat schedule; check here for alerts/updates and use Vessel Watch for boats’ locations.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Oregon), cameras are also up at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Henderson.

High Bridge – the camera at the top:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge – looking east to west:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – another route across the river:

Highway 99: – the northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if needed) – 206-293-6302.