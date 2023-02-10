Spaghetti, cabaret, comedy, theater, more for your West Seattle Friday

(Great Blue Heron, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of your Friday!

SCRABBLE CLUB: Come play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café in the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

BOOK CLUB FOR ADVENTUROUS READERS: 1:30-2:30 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room on the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus is open 1-6 pm Fridays (and Saturdays).

FREE INDOOR PLAYSPACE: Toddler Gym weekday afternoons at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW), ages 2-6, 3:30-5 pm.

DIAMOND STUD PARTY: 4-7 pm. RSVP to Lauren’s Jewelry Store (local independent small business and WSB sponsor) in Westwood Village to attend! For other shopping at the store beyond diamond studs of all sizes, Lauren notes, “Popular items: New diamond flexi tennis bracelets of all carat weights. Great gift options $300 and under.”

AFTER-SCHOOL MAGIC LEAGUE: Weekly 4-6 pm event for 12+, $5 per player – learn about and play “Magic: the Gathering” at Meeples Games (3727 California SW)

SPAGHETTI DINNER: Join the West Seattle High School Key Club for spaghetti and fun tonight, 6-8 pm – info (including ticket details) here. Enter through the school’s north entrance. (3000 California SW)

DRAG SHOW AT KENYON HALL: 7 pm all-ages show – the first Kenyon Hall Cabaret (7904 35th SW). Before the show at 6 pm, 21+ people are invited to a cocktail party to meet the queens next door at Locol (7902 35th SW).

LIVE AT C & P: Songwriters’ Showcase at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) 7-9 pm. No cover!

AUTHOR READING: As noted here, West Seattle writer Ari B. Cofer has published a new book, “Unfold.” Tonight Ari reads at Elliott Bay Book Company on Capitol Hill, 7 pm. (1521 10th Ave.)

LAUGH UNTIL YOU DIE: Play Mafia with comedians at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), 7 pm. Costumeds encouraged! Tickets still available when we checked just before publishing today’s list.

AT THE SKYLARK: 7 pm, 21+ show, with Man Plus, Dopatonin, i-90 Fiasco. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

‘AN ENDLESS SHIFT’: Third week at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) continues tonight, 7:30 pm. Get your ticket(s) here.

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!