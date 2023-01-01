West Seattle, Washington

Ready for a running start to 2023? Get Fit West Seattle Info Night on Wednesday

January 1, 2023 8:44 pm
If you’re among the many resolved to boost your fitness level in the new year, here’s an option: Wednesday night, West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) hosts the next Info Night for its Get Fit West Seattle program. This is training that will get you from “couch to half-marathon” within just a few months, starting with a one-mile run next Saturday morning. But first, show up at the shop at 7 pm Wednesday (January 4th) for an explanation of the program and a chance to ask questions. (If you have any in advance, you can email lori@westseattlerunner.com.)

