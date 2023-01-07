7 options for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Another view of The Olympics, by James Bratsanos)

Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead:

NORTHWEST SEAPORT ALLIANCE: The port commissioners of Seattle and Tacoma comprise the managing members for the two ports’ joint cargo authority, and they meet starting at 11:30 this morning. Our calendar listing has links for the agenda and online viewing.

LIVE AT LOCOL: Locöl (7902 35th SW) spotlights live music 6:30-8:30 pm Wednesdays, no cover, 21+, rotating artists.

INFO NIGHT FOR TWO RUNNING PROGRAMS: Both at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) – 6:30 pm, learn about intermediate training for a half-marathon; at 7 pm, learn about “Get Fit West Seattle,” a couch-to-half-marathon training program.

DISTRICT 1 COMMUNITY NETWORK: Community advocates for West Seattle and South Park meet online tonight at 7 pm; attendance and agenda info in our calendar listing.

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 5: At 7 pm, you can play trivia at the West Seattle Brewing Mothership (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW); Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm; there’s 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska); trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); at 8:30 pm, trivia at Talarico’s (4718 California SW) with Phil T.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

