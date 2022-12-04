WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Snow status

(Snow skull – photo sent today by Bradi)

We’ve seen snow/rain showers so far this afternoon – but after this, the word “snow” does not appear in this week’s forecast – temperatures are expected to inch back toward normal (40s day, 30s night) and precipitation will fall as rain.

(WSB photo – seen Saturday in Gatewood planting strip)

In the official gauge at Sea-Tac Airport, yesterday’s snow total was 2.6 inches – a record for that date – and so far this season the total is 4.4 inches. (December 3 is also in the weather-record books for 3.77 inches of rain in 2007 – Longfellow Creek deluged Delridge that day, as our photos show.)