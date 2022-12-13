TREE TIME: Last days for two West Seattle lots

Planning on getting a Christmas tree soon? Time is running out for two West Seattle tree lots. First, from the nonprofit-benefiting lot at Holy Rosary School:

The Holy Rosary School tree lot is in the final week of sales. A fresh load of trees arrived Monday night, with another due on Wednesday. If you haven’t found a tree yet, hurry and stop in before they are gone. The lot is scheduled to close for the season after Saturday, December 17th, barring inventory. Wreaths, garland and poinsettias (in partnership with Hope Lutheran) are also available for sale. Proceeds to benefit Holy Rosary School, Hope Lutheran (poinsettias only), West Seattle Food Bank, and Hickman House. Open weekdays at 4 pm and weekends at 9 am, closing 8 pm nightly.

The lot is on the north side of the school, off 42nd north of SW Genesee.

Second, just received from Trees By The Sea (2530 Alki SW): “Very few trees left; we anticipate being done by Thursday the 15th. Regular hours until then: noon to 7 pm. If you’ve been waiting, now is the time to visit. For all of you who’ve already been by we thank you for your amazing reviews, overwhelming joy and general support. We’ll see you all again in 2023!”

P.S. You can find the full list of West Seattle tree-sellers in our Holiday Guide.