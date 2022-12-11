UPDATE: ‘Rescue extrication’ response near Arrowhead Gardens, downsized

2:53 PM: SPD and SFD are on their way to a report of a vehicle into a ravine near 2nd SW and Olson Place, near Arrowhead Gardens. Updates to come.

2:56 PM: The response is being downsized. … SFD says that’s because no one was trapped after all.

3:26 PM: Our crew reports from the scene that police are blocking part of uphill Olson – as shown in our photo:

The vehicle that went into the greenbelt:

We’re told the people in the car were unhurt and are strategizing with police how to get it out,