WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Early-morning gunfire

Thanks to Priya for the tip. Police confirm early-morning gunfire on Alki. The call came in just before 5:30 am. They found gunfire evidence “along the street” in the 2600 block of Alki Avenue SW. The person who reported it said they were out walking, and saw a drive firing “four to six shots in the air” while pulling out of a parking space and heading west. No injuries reported and no property damage found; the summary does not include a description of the vehicle (we’re asking). If you have any information, the incident # is 22-279903.