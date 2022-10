(Photo sent by John Skerratt)

12:47 PM: We’re exploring the theory that the two military jets that have been circling the area for about half an hour arrived early for a flyover at the Mariners playoff game, which doesn’t start until 1:07 pm. More info as we find it.

1 PM: Via Twitter, a military-aviation watcher says these are “2 EA-18G Growlers from VAQ-137 ‘Rooks’ out of NAS Whidbey Island.”

1:12 PM: Also via Twitter, here’s a visual representation of all that circling, and then the downtown flyby.