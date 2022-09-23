BIZNOTE: Supply chain loosens for Alki Bike and Board

Alki Bike and Board (2606 California SW; WSB sponsor) in The Admiral District is sharing some good news for bicycle shoppers:

After seeing a huge impact on bike supply due to COVID, we are happy to say that we have and are getting some of our favorites back in stock! We received a large shipment of Surly, Kona, Salsa, Haro, and more! We are working hard to get them built up for you all. Come on in and take a test ride; we are here to help you find your dream bike!

The shop is open 10 am-6 pm today and Saturday, noon-5 pm Sunday, noon-6 pm Tuesdays through Thursdays, closed Mondays.