WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Heat alert, early library openings for next two days

>small>(Before this morning’s short-lived fog, sunrise colors – photographed by Stewart L.)

By this time tomorrow, we’ll be under another Heat Advisory alert, decreed by the National Weather Service with two days of 90s expected instead of one. The alert is for noon Wednesday through midnight Thursday night. If we really do see two days in the 90s, that’ll tie the record for 12 90-or-more-degree highs in a year (set in 2015),

Because of the forecast, the Seattle Public Library is already planning to open the two A/C-lacking local branches – West Seattle (Admiral) and Southwest – early on Wednesday and Thursday, at 10 am. (Early closure is likely but not yet announced – watch this page.) Anybody else with planned changes (businesses, etc.), please let us know – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!