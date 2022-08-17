FOLLOWUP: Port of Seattle chooses interim police chief Michael Villa for the permanent job

Back in June, we reported that the Port of Seattle was down to two finalists in its police-chief search. Today, port executive director Steve Metruck announced that he’s chosen interim chief Michael Villa for the permanent job. Villa has been with the department for five years and has been interim chief since last fall, after the previous chief was fired following a year-plus on leave during what regional media described as a misconduct investigation. Villa is a former Tukwila Police chief and will lead a Port department that today’s announcement says “s currently authorized with 130 commissioned police officers along with over 40 non-commissioned personnel.” The other finalist for the job was Seattle Police East Precinct commander Capt. Eric Sano.