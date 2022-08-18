West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: ‘Last to go’ RV gone from westbound side of Harbor Avenue

August 18, 2022 11:56 am
The number of RVs on the westbound (northbound) side of Harbor Avenue has been shrinking in recent weeks, as we noted when we reported two weeks ago that the city said another “remediation” was planned. The “No Parking” signs went up for this week; as of last night around 6:30 pm, the remaining RV on that side – somewhat notorious for its pot-plant patch – was still there. As of midday today, multiple area residents emailed us to report, it’s gone. Wrote one, “The black RV on Harbor Ave was last to go. It is surreal seeing the street as it should be.” We were out at the time those notes came in so we went over to verify. As seen in our video above, no RVs remain on that side. Just beyond the end of our clip, two remain on the eastbound side just east of Fairmount, along with a decommissioned school bus that’s been in the Harbor/Beach Drive area a while.

  • Pdiddy August 18, 2022 (12:34 pm)
    Need to clear the out of 16th ave sw by the college where a bunch moved in a month ago.

  • Paul August 18, 2022 (12:38 pm)
    Does anyone know what the city is doing to prevent these encampments from popping back up in other spots? With each new west seattle sweep, the encampment in front of south seattle community college grows. I’ve reported this to the city countless times with no action. It seems the city is fine pushing the problem around the city, waiting until it gets filthy and unsafe, and then pushing it elsewhere only to repeat the cycle again.

