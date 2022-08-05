ENCAMPMENTS: City’s plans for Harbor Avenue; aftermath of West Marginal Place and 26th/Juneau sweeps

We’ve continued to ask the city about West Seattle encampment sites, and have new replies from the mayor’s office regarding three:

HARBOR AVENUE SW: As of late this afternoon, only three RVs were on Harbor, spread over several blocks east of Fairmount. That’s down from as many as 11 a few weeks ago. The mayor’s office tells WSB that the area “is scheduled for remediation later this month,” though they won’t give an exact date, saying the “calendar changes frequently.” The response continues:

Last week the city began working with partners at REACH and Union Gospel Mission with the goal of helping as many people as possible connect to shelter and resources. For example, outreach teams can help people in inoperable vehicles by purchasing batteries, gas and other resources. The HOPE team and other city workers are also advising owners to regularly move vehicles to avoid warnings and citations.

We also asked about the results of two recent sweeps reported here:

WEST MARGINAL PLACE: This cul-de-sac abutting the bicycle/foot path west of the low bridge was swept this past Tuesday. The mayor’s office says, “Parking enforcement officers observed 17 vehicles before the cleanup occurred (three RVs, one motorcycle, and 13 other vehicles). Many of the vehicles were moved voluntarily prior to the cleanup event and three vehicles were impounded (the motorcycle and two other vehicles; no RVs were impounded from this site). About 7,000 pounds of debris was removed during the cleanup event.”

26TH/JUNEAU: The only aftermath response on this cleanup last Monday was, “Our records show there were two people living at that site, and that two people received referrals for shelter.”