VIDEO: Lite Sleeper rocks Easy Street x Best of Hands launch party

July 9, 2022 9:35 pm
Rock fans of all ages were at Easy Street Records tonight for an in-store double bill with Lite Sleeper and Panic Grass. The occasion – the launch of The Bar Is Open hazy IPA, a collaboration between Easy Street (which, you probably know, recently added a bar) and Best of Hands Barrelhouse. We caught part of the show by Lite Sleeper, whose members include a luminary in West Seattle’s music-business scene, Frank Gross of Thunder Road Guitars (WSB sponsor).

This band has a launch of its own this summer – its debut EP.

This was Lite Sleeper’s second show. As for the new IPA – it’s the house IPA at Easy Street, and available at Best of Hands (35th/Webster) in cans and “limited draft.”

