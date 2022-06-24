West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire on West Marginal Way

June 24, 2022 5:42 pm
Police were investigating a report of gunfire on West Marginal Way around 3 pm. We asked for information and just got their summary:

Officers responded to a shooting near Highland Park Way SW and W Marginal Way SW. Upon arrival, they located the victim and his vehicle. The victim’s vehicle had three bullet holes in it. The victim stated he observed drivers of two older sedans racing each (other) from the Chelan Cafe heading southbound on W Marginal Way SW. The victim, who was not involved in the racing, stated that when he caught up to one of the vehicles he confronted the driver and passenger about the reckless driving. Heated words were exchanged between all parties and ended when both the driver and passenger of the Honda Civic shot at the victim’s vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene heading southbound toward Tukwila. Shell casings were recovered at the scene and a bullet fragment from the victim’s vehicle. No injuries to the victim.

  • hj June 24, 2022 (5:47 pm)
    The victim, who was not involved in the racing, stated that when he caught up to one of the vehicles he confronted the driver and passenger about the reckless driving. 

    I wonder what the expected outcome was here.

    • WSB June 24, 2022 (5:53 pm)
      Before we get too critical, there is no elaboration on what “confronted” refers to. Could have been something as simple as reflexively flipping them off or otherwise gesturing.

  • AMC June 24, 2022 (6:15 pm)
    I drove through right after this happened. How many road rage shootings have there been within this vicinity in the past 6-12 months? It feels like we are living in a war zone. 

  • Mr J June 24, 2022 (6:24 pm)
    For as many law and order/ Sara Nelson supporters that comment on here ya’ll are crazy getting in and out of West Seattle, it’s not Mad Max, relax and drive responsibly. 

