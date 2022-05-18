‘THE GREAT RETURN’: Pathfinder K-8’s free outdoor community celebration

Instead of a sit-down indoor gala, the Pathfinder K-8 PTSA is inviting the community to a free outdoor celebration this Saturday, and asked us to share the invitation with you:

Pathfinder K-8 Welcomes Everybody to the Great Return community event on May 21st from 3-8 pm at Pathfinder K-8!

When: 5/21 3-8 pm

Where: Pathfinder K-8, 1901 SW Genesee

What: Free fun! Silent auction, music, games, food & open play

Who: Open to all! Pathfinder & West Seattle community

Goal is to raise $45K through a Direct Give Ask approach with complimentary fun! Live music, entertainment, excellent auction gifts, games & fun!