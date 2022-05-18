West Seattle, Washington

18 Wednesday

‘THE GREAT RETURN’: Pathfinder K-8’s free outdoor community celebration

May 18, 2022 10:17 am
 |   How to help | Pigeon Point | West Seattle news | West Seattle schools

Instead of a sit-down indoor gala, the Pathfinder K-8 PTSA is inviting the community to a free outdoor celebration this Saturday, and asked us to share the invitation with you:

Pathfinder K-8 Welcomes Everybody to the Great Return community event on May 21st from 3-8 pm at Pathfinder K-8!

When: 5/21 3-8 pm
Where: Pathfinder K-8, 1901 SW Genesee
What: Free fun! Silent auction, music, games, food & open play
Who: Open to all! Pathfinder & West Seattle community

Goal is to raise $45K through a Direct Give Ask approach with complimentary fun! Live music, entertainment, excellent auction gifts, games & fun!

Donation not required, but if you choose to, you can do it online any time between now and Saturday, even funding specific programs.

