SIX DAYS AWAY: West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day returns next Saturday!

From Sale #141 in the north to Sale #326 in the south, from Sale #119 in the west to Sale #317 in the east, the 16th West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day will bring together neighbors peninsula-wide next Saturday, May 14th. As announced here last night, the map/list is ready, with addresses and descriptions for all 320+ registered sales. The online-map page includes info on how to use it, including how to search for keywords in sale descriptions – if you’re looking for, say, toys, or antiques, or camping gear, or plants, etc. Over the next five days and nights, we’ll spotlight sales including unusual items, benefits, block sales, and more – also keep checking the map page before sale day as that’s where we’ll note any map changes (such as last-minute cancellations) and other helpful info. We’ll be spending the week telling everyone for miles around about WSCGSD – if you have family/friends/co-workers who would enjoy spending the day on our peninsula, invite them over too!