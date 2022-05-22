LAST CALL: One more day to register for Bridging Our Communities Together!

Help buy a new roof for the Log House Museum! That’s part of what the Southwest Seattle Historical Society is raising money for by presenting its Bridging Our Communities Together celebration on June 3rd. Tomorrow (Monday, May 23rd) is the deadline to register, according to this update from the SWSHS:

We look forward to seeing you on June 3rd for Bridging Our Communities Together: Celebrating 25 Years of the Log House Museum. We’ll host an evening reception, silent auction, and hear from a panel of some of our founders as we raise a toast to our past and craft a vision of our future together. Registration closes on May 23rd, so purchase tickets now if you have not already!

Your ticket will help put a new roof on the beloved Log House Museum, fuel a brand-new lecture series, and support our work preserving the stories of the Duwamish Peninsula.

Bidding on auction items opens on May 30 and closes on June 3. More of our 20+ auction items are posted every week!

Register HERE today and be sure to follow the instructions below:

*If you registered for last year’s auction you can utilize the same login information to register for the event.

*Remember to register for the auction after purchasing your ticket.

*If you are registering for the first time, click on “Create Account” at the top of the page to register for your Personal Link which will allow you to bid on auction items. You will need to set up a login which you can use to access the auction items.