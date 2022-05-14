CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle HS wins Metro League baseball championship

Their record led the league, and now their final tournament win cements the championship. Tonight at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center, the West Seattle High School baseball team beat Eastside Catholic, 3-1, for the Metro League title. Mike Jensen tweeted video of the on-field celebration:

Miles Gosztola got the win for the Wildcats, striking out 10 while allowing only one run and one hit. West Seattle’s Jaxton Helmstetler was the hitting leader, going two for three, and teammate Jake Lockwood got a home run. Now WSHS moves on to the next level of postseason play; we’re awaiting word on where, when, and who they play next.