SATURDAY: Healthy Kids Day returns to West Seattle YMCA

April 29, 2022 7:12 pm
Tomorrow’s the day – the return of Healthy Kids Day at the West Seattle YMCA (3622 SW Snoqualmie; WSB sponsor) in The Triangle! The Y welcomes families to help them celebrate “30 years of healthy kids … to celebrate kids being kids and to set them up for a summer of success!” It’s happening 10 am-1 pm Saturday, all free, membership not required. Don’t worry if the weather’s iffy – Healthy Kids Day includes indoor options too. Our calendar listing includes some of the activities you’ll be able to check out during HKD.

