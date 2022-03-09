WEST SEATTLE WEDNESDAY: What’s up for the rest of today/tonight

(Snacking cormorant, photographed by Vincent Marx)

Here’s what’s happening:

OPENING DAY FOR LILY’S SALVADOREAN RESTAURANT: As reported here last night, the new restaurant at 2940 SW Avalon Way planned to open its doors today.

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: More cookie booths this afternoon/evening in West Seattle – check the lookup for the location/time of one near you.

RECYCLE MADNESS: Noon’s the deadline to get your bracket in for the city contest that we mentioned here last Sunday

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: 6:30 pm online, with this month’s featured presentation from Harriet Walden of Mothers for Police Accountability. Details, including the registration link, are in our calendar listing.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Something for our calendar? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!