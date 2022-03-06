RECYCLING: Countdown to West Seattle event; SPU launching online game

Two recycle/reuse notes:

(WSB photo: March 2021 recycle/reuse event)

WEST SEATTLE EVENT REMINDER: We’re now less than two weeks away from this year’s big recycle/reuse event – with shredding as well as various dropoff stations – on March 19th. As first previewed here (follow that link for a list of what’ll be accepted), it’s happening 9 am-noon Saturday, March 12th, in the big north lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), co-presented by the West Seattle Junction Association and Chamber of Commerce.

RECYCLE MADNESS: Also involved with that event, Seattle Public Utilities, which has another event this month for you and people around the city – an online game called Recycle Madness. SPU has set up a 32-item bracket of recyclable items and invites you to fill it out, ranking them by recycling difficulty, and send it in for a chance at prizes throughout the month. You can play by sending your bracket by noon Wednesday (March 9th). Read about the game and find the bracket form by going here.