WEST SEATTLE MONDAY: Highlights for the hours ahead

(Snacking sea lion at Lincoln Park, photographed by Carl Furfaro)

Highlights for the rest of today/tonight:

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: Sales continue today – Troop 42860 tells us they’ll be selling at West Seattle Thriftway (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor) at 4 pm today; find other sale places/times via the lookup.

LINE DANCE CLASSES: 6:15 pm at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW) – drop-ins welcome. Details are in our calendar listing.

OPEN D&D: Play 6:30 pm-10 pm Mondays at Meeples Games (3727 California SW).

TRIVIA X 3: Here are tonight’s three options for trivia players – 7 pm at Best of Hands (35th/Webster), 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

