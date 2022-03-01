WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Assault arrest; apparently abandoned car

Two reports tonight:

ASSAULT ARREST: We got a question about police and medics near 13th/Holden very early this morning, and a short police-report summary has the answer: At 3:42 am, officers were called for “an assault and theft” in the 1200 block of SW Holden. “While attempting to arrest the suspect, he kicked an officer in the jaw and shoulder,” the report says, adding that the suspect was taken into custody “after a struggle” and eventually booked for third-degree assault. We’ve requested more info about the case from police.

APPARENTLY ABANDONED CAR: With auto theft still at a high rate, we’re hearing about more sightings of what appear to be abandoned vehicles. Here’s one that’s been in a Seaview neighborhood for more than a month, according to Bill, who sent the photo as one last attempt to find its owner before calling it in:

The car also carries a 2008 parking sticker from Los Rios Community College in Sacramento, California.