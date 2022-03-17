HELPING SCHOOLS: From deals to donuts

Three ways to help local schools this week:

THE BRIDGE SCHOOL: This cooperative elementary school (a WSB sponsor) is not only taking bids in an online auction all week, it’s inviting you to a live online auction at 6 pm Saturday, with a costume contest (prizes!) as well as bidding. The Bridge School promises, “Our auction includes a wonderful mix of items and experiences. You can bid on: gift certificates, homemade items, themed baskets, unique experiences, fantastic getaways, and more!” Get going right now by starting here.

FAUNTLEROY CHILDREN’S CENTER: Through Sunday, another online auction is supporting Fauntleroy Children’s Center. More than 160 items are up for bidding, thanks to FCC families and community. businesses. It’s the 35th annual auction for FCC and you can go here right now to be part of it.

KRISPY KREMES FOR MADISON MS: The Madison Middle School PTSA is raising money by selling Krispy Kreme donuts. Two ways to get in on it:

1. Pre-order a dozen freshly-baked, glazed doughnuts for $13, to be picked up in front of Madison Middle School on Friday, March 25, between 8:15-9:00 am and 3:45-4:30 pm. 2. Buy a “Digital Dozen” for $13. Digital gift cards will be delivered via email after the fundraiser ends to be redeemed ANY time at ANY Krispy Kreme location.

They’re taking orders through next Tuesday (March 22nd) – go here.