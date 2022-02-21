YOU CAN HELP: Fauntleroy Community Association’s Spring Egg Hunt request

On this last winter holiday of the year, we’re looking ahead to spring. One local community group is hoping to line up some help with a spring celebration. Here’s the announcement/request:

The Fauntleroy Community Association would like to announce its annual Spring Community Egg Hunt. One person left a note last year saying, “My grandkids and neighborhood kids enjoyed finding all the Easter eggs that were hidden around the area. Hope you do it again next year.”

This is a ‘no-candy’ event using non-perishable eggs, with surprises hidden inside, around the greater Fauntleroy area. This will occur the week of April 11 through April 16. Closer to the event, we will announce the boundaries where the eggs may be found. (Any plastic eggs you can’t reuse may be dropped off in bins that will be located at the Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, 9131 California SW.)

REQUEST: We would love volunteers to help stuff and/or hide the eggs. We’ll be doing this in a fun atmosphere. If interested, call or email Candace Blue, 209-401-8406, leeblue2 (at) hotmail.com.