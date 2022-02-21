(Sunday photo by Robert Peckyno)

Here’s what you should know for the rest of this holiday Monday:

HOLIDAY CLOSURES: Seattle Public Library branches and Seattle Parks pools/community centers. … Presidents Day also is a US Postal Service holiday and a banking holiday.

FOOD FUNDRAISER: Chef Gino Williamson continues cooking at 5441 Delridge Way SW to raise money for his planned move into the Super 24 building nearby. He says he’ll be there all week 11 am-7 pm.

OPEN D&D: Play 6:30 pm-10 pm Mondays at Meeples Games (3727 California SW).

TRIVIA X 3: Here are tonight’s three options – 7 pm at Best of Hands (35th/Webster), 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Something for our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!