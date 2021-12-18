WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Burglary, arson, vandalism at church

Someone burglarized and vandalized St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church in Admiral Friday evening. We learned about it late Friday after the church’s priest-in-charge, Rev. Elise Johnstone, forwarded a message she had sent to her congregation. From that message:

… Not long before 5 PM, an individual broke into our library in the office/education wing of the building, and then proceeded to set 3 small fires in the library. Providentially, a pedestrian walking on California Avenue heard the glass break and called 911. The police and fire department came, but the individual had already run away from the property by the time the police and fire department arrived. While we have sustained some damage, the situation could have been much worse. One large window in the library will need to be replaced, but a damage assessment company is on their way to SJB this evening to board up the window securely. The fires have damaged 3 places in the carpet in the library and with one of the fires, sadly, the individual lit a wooden cross and a dictionary of the Bible.

There is glass all over the library floor, so for the time being, until an industrial cleaner can come, we will keep the library closed.

The Seattle Police and Fire Department staff were all very helpful, kind, and thorough. This incident is now under investigation, and we will continue to be in communication with the appropriate people at SPD. …