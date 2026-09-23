HPAC, health fair, crafting, evening story time, more for your West Seattle Wednesday!

(Recent early-morning scene on Elliott Bay, photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here is our highlight list for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (which you can preview any time – our daily highlight list is meant to be a reminder rundown, with last-minute additions too):

READING WITH TODDLERS: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor).

PLAY AMERICAN MAH JONGG: 2-4 pm, join players at Missing Piece (4707 California SW)

HOMEWORK HELP: 4-7:30 pm drop-in homework help for K-12 students, at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

FRESH HOP WEEK: Continuing at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), open 4-9 pm.

HEALTH AND WELLNESS FAIR: 4:30 to 6:30 pm at Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon), stop in for education and inspiration.

FREE YOGA FOR 12-STEP RECOVERY: Every Wednesday, continuing into fall, 5-6:30 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio and Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska), no registration but MUST arrive no later than 4:55 pm.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: The free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm workshop is happening at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center), and the library is open for borrowing.

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: Talk about Seattle’s growth – current and future – at the weekly 6 pm meetup – this week at the future Junction park (4700 block of 40th SW).

DRAG BINGO: Hosted by Jolene Granby at Pine Lake Cellars (5405 California SW), 6 pm,

EVENING STORY TIME: 6 pm at Southwest Library (9030 35th SW).

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN: Join the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) tonight – all welcome, all paces.

OPEN MIC AT MR. B’S: 6:30 pm signups, 7 pm performances at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW), all ages.

PRACTICE YOUR SPANISH LANGUAGE SKILLS: A local group of Spanish-language learners gathers 6:30-8:30 pm at Mission Cantina (2325 California SW) to practice – details in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30-8:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

HPAC MEETING: First meeting of fall for the community coalition for Highland Park, Riverview, South Delridge, with topics including crime/safety as previewed here and the 12th/Holden affordable-homeownership project as previewed here, 6:30 pm at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW).

KUNDALINI YOGA: 7 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

MAD CRAFTY: Bring your craft project to Revelry Room (4547 California SW) for a crafty night, 7-9 pm.

MUSIC BINGO: Play music bingo at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 5: Five West Seattle Wednesday trivia venues: Admiral Pub (2306 California SW) at 7 pm… Seaside Grill (2820 Alki SW) at 7 pm … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … And Wednesday trivia usually starts at 8:30 pm at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: West Seattle’s longest-running open mic! 7:30 pm signups for the weekly event at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

DANCE WITH BALORICO: Lessons at 8 pm and 9 pm at Viva Arts (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW) -sign up here.

SWING IT WEDNESDAY! Swing dancing and live music at 8:15 pm at South Park Hall (1253 S. Cloverdale, South Park).

KARAOKE: Sing at Admiral Pub starting at 9 pm, after trivia. (2306 California SW)

Planning an event, class, workshop, etc., that’s open to community participation/observation/visitation? Please email us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!