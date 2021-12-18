REMINDER: Low-bridge test closures Sunday

(SDOT camera image, 4:26 pm today)

Reminder, while we’re talking traffic – tomorrow (Sunday, December 19th) is the first of five Sundays that SDOT plans to close the low bridge to surface traffic for testing that’s required to get ready for next year’s repair/reinforcement work. The closures, lasting up to half an hour each, are scheduled at around 9 am, 1 pm, and 5 pm. Metro plans to reroute buses during the first two – here’s its advisory:

On Sunday, December 19, from 8:45 AM until 9:30 AM, and again from 12:45 PM until 1:30 PM, Metro routes 21, 50, 120, and the RapidRide C Line will be rerouted in both directions due to scheduled closures of the lower West Seattle Bridge in association with Seattle Department of Transportation’s Spokane St Swing Bridge Projects.

During these times, routes 21, 50, 120 and the RapidRide C Line will travel instead via the 1st Avenue South Bridge and may experience delays in transit service. While on this revised routing, routes 21, 50, and 120 will not serve the stops on SW Spokane St at SW Manning St, however the RapidRide C Line will not miss any of its regular stops.

Riders should also be prepared for brief travel delays around 5:00 PM during another bridge closure while SDOT crews take measurements.