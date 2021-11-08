West Seattle, Washington

Here’s why the Thistle Street stairway is partly closed

November 8, 2021 6:58 pm
Thanks to everyone who’s reported in recent days (including Jonny, who sent the photo) that the legendary 367-step Thistle Street stairway, which runs between Northrop Place and 46th SW just east of Lincoln Park [map], is partly closed. The sign, at the west end of the stairway on 46th, is the only sign, and the steep stretch between Northrop and 44th is not affected. It’s a city-owned structure so we first inquired with SDOT, which said it wasn’t a project of theirs, and then finally obtained this info today, that “a nearby private homeowner’s sewer line is being repaired. They estimate that the area will be closed for 1.5 weeks.”

