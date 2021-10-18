SURVEY: Seattle Public Library has more questions for you

Last month, the Seattle Public Library asked for your thoughts on its search for a new Chief Librarian. Tonight, a new survey – this time, about the basics. What hours should your local libraries be open? What services should they offer? How did the pandemic change the way you used libraries? The focus is on priorities for the levy that Seattle voters passed two years ago, now that all libraries have reopened and the mayor’s budget proposes restoring full general-fund support for SPL. The survey is here, available in eight languages – Amharic, Chinese, English, Oromo, Somali, Spanish, Tigrinya, and Vietnamese. You also can answer it at any library location, either on paper or via a library computer. If you don’t have time now, it’s open until November 8th.