6 for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Camp Long – photo by Rosalie Miller)

PANDEMIC BRIEFING: State health officials plan a briefing and media Q&A at 11:15 am. You can watch the livestream here.

MAYORAL CANDIDATES ON HOMELESSNESS: As previewed here, the two candidates for Seattle Mayor are scheduled to discuss homelessness at an online forum, noon-1 pm. Register here to get the link.

WINE EVENT: Explore Mexican wines during a 5 pm event at Molly’s Bottle Shop (3278 California SW); info in our calendar listing.

WOMEN, WINE, WILLS: Free event hosted by estate-planning attorney Jenny Ling at The Princess and The Bear in west South Park (309 S. Cloverdale), 6 pm – sign up here.

OPEN MIC: The weekly open mic at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW) – signups start at 7:30 (but the line often forms earlier, the club says), performances at 8:30.

SING: The second karaoke night of the week at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW; WSB sponsor) is now on Wednesdays, 8 pm-1 am.

Are we missing something? If it’s happening today/tonight, text our hotline ASAP, 206-293-6302 – thanks!