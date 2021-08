Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch this afternoon:

CAR, GARAGE BREAK-INS: From Mary:

We live on the 6700 block of Beach Drive and had our truck window broken out on Tuesday night. Miscellaneous items taken. Another neighbor on Beach Drive had their garage broken into.

ABANDONED CAR: From Matt:

This car was ransacked and abandoned on 21st Ave at Myrtle, next to Sanislo Elementary School. Maybe it belongs to someone?

The plate on it starts with BWL.