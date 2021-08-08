DELRIDGE PROJECT: Here’s what’s planned this week

(Delridge Way north of SW Graham)

Southbound Delridge Way SW has reopened between Thistle and Trenton, but other work continues for the paving/utilities/etc. project that’s preparing for the RapidRide H Line conversion next year. Here are the upcoming week’s key ooints spotlighted by the SDOT project team:

*Final channelization and overnight lane striping (began) this weekend at SW Orchard St and SW Andover St. We’ll stripe the remaining sections of the corridor later this month.

*We have started installing the new sidewalk on SW Hudson St and will continue these upgrades through next week,

*We will begin spot sidewalk upgrades between SW Holden St and SW Thistle St on the east side of Delridge Way SW as early as August 12.

*We will also be returning to SW Thistle St to adjust one of the curb ramps in the area later this month.