DEVELOPMENT: Land-use approval for 14-unit development on ex-substation site

May 5, 2021 12:08 pm
IMG_5852 (1)(WSB photo from 2016)

From this week’s first city-circulated Land Use Information Bulletin, a key approval is in for a 14-unit residential project proposed at 8822 9th SW [map]. This proposal has been in the works for more than two years, and we’ve been tracking the site for six years, as it’s a former substation location sold off by the city (backstory here). The 14-unit plan is the second redevelopment plan for this site, following a 9-unit plan that stalled, and would include 12 townhouses, two “accessory dwelling units,” and 14 offstreet-parking spaces. The decision opens a window for appeals (deadline May 17th); the notice explains how to file one.

