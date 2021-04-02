WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Two thefts

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch today:

ANOTHER CATALYTIC CONVERTER STOLEN: Cole reports, “We had the catalytic converter stolen from our 2009 Kia Sportage last night on Erskine @ Hudson.” As we’ve been noting, this is a type of theft that’s been spiking nationwide, fueled by astronomical prices for a particular metal they use.

LAWN/GARDEN TOOLS STOLEN: Kevin reports this happened after 7 am today near 34th and Morgan, He says the thief was in a black BMW, plate beginning with BDE, and believes they first cased the area yesterday.