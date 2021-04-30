Junction Dental: Welcome. new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

Today we welcome Junction Dental as a new WSB sponsor. That means they get to tell you about what they do:

From Peter Iversen, DDS, the owner of Junction Dental: We are a comprehensive general dental practice located in the Jefferson Square Professional Building (4700 42nd SW). My wife and children and I have lived, worked and played in West Seattle since 2013 and I am excited for the opportunity to support our growing community. Some of you may know the previous owner / practice, Dr. Kari Chellis/“Smile Secrets,” who provided great care for over 20 years at this same location.

To say that starting a business just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic “would be hard” is an understatement. I purchased the practice in October 2019 and have been striving to provide good, honest, down-to-earth dentistry. I love creating practical healthy outcomes and convenience for my patients with compassion and clarity. Junction Dental offers “same-day” crown technology and has an amazing staff, some of whom grew up locally in WS. Our hygienists are wonderfully calm, funny, and thorough!

Our community of local dental specialists and other general dentists are amazing. Everyone I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and networking with has shown me that the oral health of West Seattle will be well supported for years to come. We have all appreciated the trust and support the WS community has shown throughout the pandemic for our businesses and are proud as a profession to have universal safety precautions in place which make dental offices some of the safest facilities to return to.

We currently have openings to accommodate new patients or emergencies. Whether you are a new or returning patient, I look forward to meeting you soon. Give us a call – 206-935-5522 – and Corinne or Gisela will take care of you! (PS. I love discussing anything astrophotography, science, physics, and snowboarding related :)

