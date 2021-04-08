HAPPENING NOW: First West Seattle Art Walk of spring 2021

That’s the first West Seattle Art Walk map in a while, now that in-person artist receptions are starting to make a comeback! It’s a beautiful night for the peninsula’s second-Thursday Art Walk, and you still have time to get out and do some art viewing. Here’s this month’s preview – not just showing who’s having an event tonight, but also venues where you can see the featured artists’ work all month. And in some cases, both:

Naomi Amber Dawn is this month’s featured artist at Click! Design That Fits (4540 California SW; WSB sponsor). Her collection (read about it here) debuted at the shop tonight. They’ve closed for the evening now, but drop by tomorrow, or the day after, or any time in April.

Some other receptions continue all the way until 8 tonight – like Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), showing the work of Jenna Roby (above) and pouring wine in its first Art Walk opening since last year. Or head to the southernmost Art Walk stop, Brace Point Pottery (4208 SW 100th), where Warren Pope‘s sculpture is featured. In the north, 16-year-old artist Austin Picinich is painting live at West Seattle Grounds (2141 California SW). Check the preview for other venues – as well as those offering food/drink specials, a longtime Art Walk feature making a comeback.