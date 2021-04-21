BIZNOTE: Weary Stone Farm in North Delridge offering garden classes, coaching, and soon retail

(Photos courtesy Weary Stone Farm)

After years of community involvement with other local-food endeavors, a Delridge family has launched Weary Stone Farm. Here’s their announcement:

Interest in vegetable gardening and urban farming skyrocketed during the pandemic, but as we transition to a more normal state, many West Seattleites are finding less inspiration, motivation, and time to tend to this spring’s garden. Weary Stone Farm provides solutions to these problems. Whether it is our offering of one-on-one consultations in your space, classes at the Weary Stone Farm retail space, inspiration in the form of DIY solutions, or our crew of gardeners to tend your garden, we are there to help.

Weary Stone Farm exclusively services the West Seattle area and exclusively hires West Seattle residents for their crews. The business has been a long-time dream of Delridge residents Brent Curtis and Katie Kadwell and their daughters Willow and Grace.

Covid and at-home schooling forced Katie to take several months away from her day job to focus on home life. A Gardener Lead on the beautiful UW Seattle Campus and a Master Gardener and Native Plant Steward, Katie began transforming their home into an urban farm with multiple beds, trellises, an herb spiral and more. Alongside her day job, Katie has long volunteered as a garden teacher focusing on West Seattle in gardens at West Seattle Elementary, Pathfinder K-8, and as Program Manager for the Little Red Hen Project at the Delridge Community Center. She also taught classes at West Seattle Nursery and volunteered with Marra Farm in South Park, Cesar Chavez Garden in Beacon Hill, and Seattle Tilth in Wallingford.



Growing their own food was further inspired by Brent’s involvement as Board President of the Delridge Grocery Co-op, a position he held during the final build-out of the store through last November. The co-op, located across the street from Weary Stone Farm, had just finished building out their retail space when COVID struck and the long-awaited plans for a Grand Opening were delayed. While Brent and their daughters help deliver DGC Essential Boxes around West Seattle on Saturdays, and a store opening is slated for the end of this summer, the excitement over fresh produce in the neighborhood simply shifted as the family began to grow their own veggies. Brent brings a background in events to the business as former Executive Director of a non-profit art center in the Central District and Events Manager at the UW.

Capitalizing on his events background, this summer Weary Stone Farm will be opening a gallery and performance space – The Grange at Weary Stone Farm.