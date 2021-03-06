WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: March’s first weekend begins

(Thursday sunrise, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Welcome to the first weekend of March!

TRAFFIC ALERT – 1ST AVE. S. BRIDGE: The first overnight closure should be over by now, but again tonight, the southbound 1st Avenue South Bridge is supposed to close 9 pm-6 am. The West Seattle low bridge will be all-access for all those hours.

SCHOOL BOARD RETREAT: The Seattle Public Schools board has a five-hour online “retreat” today to talk about in-person learning, 8:30 am-1:30 pm. The agenda packet has information on how to watch/listen.

ROSS OPENS: Grand-opening day for the new store at Westwood Village, 9 am-11 pm.

COMPOST GIVEAWAY: 9 am-3 pm (while it lasts), compost will be given away for free, up to half a yard per household, bring your own container and shovel, and wear a mask. North lot at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor), 6000 16th SW.

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM: 1-5 pm, stop by the tasting room (5910 California SW) to sip, and/or buy, Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) wine.

HIGH-SCHOOL FOOTBALL: No fans allowed, but FYI – Chief Sealth International High School hosts Roosevelt at Southwest Athletic Complex at 4 pm, and West Seattle High School plays Cleveland at Memorial Stadium downtown at 5 pm. You can see the West Seattle-Cleveland game online, as Rainier Avenue Radio plans play-by-play, video and audio – here’s where to watch at gametime.