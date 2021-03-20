CORONAVIRUS: Saturday 3/20/2021 roundup

First pandemic update of spring 2021:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here are the cumulative totals from Public Health‘s daily-summary dashboard:

*85,283 people have tested positive, 210 more than yesterday’s total

*1,452 people have died, 2 more than yesterday’s total

*5,203 people have been hospitalized, 3 more than yesterday’s total

*942,501 people have been tested, 264 more than yesterday’s total

ONE WEEK AGO: Last Saturday, those numbers were 84,031/1,437/5,175/927,326.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 122.7 million people have tested positive, and more than 2,709,000 people have died; U.S. deaths exceed 541,000. Most cases: U.S., Brazil, India, Russia, UK. See the breakdown, nation by nation, here.

SCHOOL SCHEDULES: As Seattle Public Schools moves toward complying with the governor’s order to offer students in-person learning, the district has announced a change in elementary and K-8 schedules.

IF YOU’RE ELIGIBLE AND LOOKING FOR AN APPOINTMENT … here are the links we’ve amassed:

*Check for West Seattle city-run site appointments here; sign up for the city’s notification list for all three of its sites here.

*Health-care providers (particularly bigger ones like UW Medicine, CHI Franciscan, Swedish, Kaiser Permanente, etc.)

*covidwa.com (volunteer-run aggregator)\

*The state says it’s improved its own lookup tool

*Pharmacies big and small – Safeway, Rite Aid, QFC, Pharmaca, Costco

*Sea Mar clinics

GOT SOMETHING TO REPORT? westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, text/voice – thank you!