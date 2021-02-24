THURSDAY: Rev. Harriett Walden @ West Seattle Democratic Women

RSVP today if you are interested in this event with the West Seattle Democratic Women tomorrow:

February 25th via Zoom:

The West Seattle Democratic Women are offering a rare opportunity to hear a presentation by Reverend Harriett Walden, founder of Mothers for Police Accountability, member of Seattle’s Community Police Commission, and a well-respected community leader for her compassionate approach to challenging issues. The presentation begins at 11:45; pre-meeting discussion and short business meeting start at 11 a.m. To join us, email maryfisher1@comcast.net by 5 p.m. Wednesday [today]. There will be time set aside for questions.