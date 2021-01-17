FOLLOWUP: What’s happened since end-of-year Junction crash

(WSB photo, December 30th)

On December 30th, we reported on that mid-afternoon crash at Fauntleroy/Oregon. SPD sent out the Traffic Control Investigation Squad to investigate, as one driver was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital. Here’s what has happened since then: The 36-year-old woman driving the white vehicle was cited for a red-light violation, and faces $190 in fines. For the driver she hit, the crash’s aftermath is far more costly. The victim’s daughter Emily, a local grocery-store worker, says that her mom is “struggling with broken ribs, a head injury, and deep bone bruising. We found out from my mom’s doc that she has a severe concussion from the accident and her cognitive thinking has been altered, affecting her energy, movements, and moods greatly. The total recovery time is about 6 to 8 months!” She started a crowdfunding account for any community members interested in helping.