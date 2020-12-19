Still looking for West Seattle Christmas trees?

All season long, we’ve had a list of West Seattle Christmas-tree sellers in our Holiday Guide – but things can get a little sparse if you wait until the last pre-holiday weekend to shop for one. So here are a few updates: Trees by the Sea (2538 Alki SW) is closing after tomorrow; they emailed to say that the lot is open until 6 pm today, 9 am-6 pm tomorrow. We noticed that trees are still available at Tony’s Market (35th/Barton) and West Seattle Nursery (California/Brandon), too. The nursery notes that its trees are now 25 percent off; they are open until 7.