BIZNOTES: Two from Morgan Junction

Two business notes this morning, both from Morgan Junction – first, a new business:

(Photo courtesy Doll Parts Collective)

DOLL PARTS COLLECTIVE: The co-proprietors of this new business in north Morgan Junction sent this announcement:

We are Doll Parts Collective – where creativity and sustainability collide :) Run by two awesome ladies, we specialize in vintage clothing & home decor, with a focus on ethical shopping practices and creative concepts! Located at 6016 California Ave SW, Doll Parts Collective will be hosting their first-ever Sidewalk Sale this Saturday, October 2nd, from 9:00 to 3:00. We will have discounted Summer Season items and lots of great Fall pieces for sale! Masks are obviously required, and we will be ensuring all shopping is safe & distanced. We are excited to be part of the neighborhood and can’t wait to meet the local community! Not comfortable being around strangers yet? We are offering private personal shopping appointments or curbside pickup of our online items as an alternative. To book, folks should check out our website – wearedollparts.com! We will also be taking part in the West Seattle Art Walk starting in October! Keep an eye out- so much more to come from Doll Parts Collective.

The October Art Walk is one week from tonight – Thursday, October 8th.

FLOORING FOLLOWUP: Last weekend, we reported briefly that Floors Plus Northwest was on the way at 6959 California SW, offering carpeting, hardwood, vinyl, and LVP (luxury vinyl plank). We sent a message asking for more information and heard back from co-proprietor Luis Morales, who is opening the showroom with wife Liliana Morales. He explains, “We have been in the flooring business for several years and now we have an opportunity to open our own business since we have always worked under someone else’s company.” He adds that they have two teenage children and enjoy getting to know neighbors. “We love this community and we strongly believe this will be a great place for our neighbors to come and shop closer to their homes and stay local. We are targeting opening mid-October for the public.”