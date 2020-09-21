ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC: Monday 9/21 notes

6:12 AM: It’s Monday, the 182nd morning without the West Seattle Bridge.
TRANSIT
Metro – Today is the first weekday since the “service change” – check here to see if your route was affected. Meantime, a reminder – fare collection resumes October 1st.
Water Taxi – Fares for this service also will resume October 1st. No recent service change; still on weekday-only schedule, and continuing that TFN.
ROAD WORK
*Delridge project: Weather permitting, the postponed SW Oregon closure is set to start this Friday. Meanwhile, here’s the work plan for the week ahead.
CHECK THE TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO
Here’s the 5-way intersection camera (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):
Here’s the restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge:
The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here’s that camera:
The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s that camera:
Going through South Park? Don’t speed.
Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about any of those bridges opening for marine traffic.
You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.
Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.
