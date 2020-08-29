HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Junction end-of-summer sidewalk sales

Maybe that “cactus” (outside Fleurt) is exactly what your desk or living-room table is missing. It’s one of the unique items we saw while visiting the West Seattle Junction’s sidewalk sales, which continue until 4 pm. On the same block (east side of California between Oregon and Alaska), longtime WSB sponsor Click! Design That Fits is participating too:

On the west side of California, Pegasus Book Exchange is a popular stop – in honor of Independent Bookstore Day!

Nearby Easy Street Records, as we’ve mentioned, is celebrating Record Store Day. They and some other businesses are also utilizing curbside space:

Lots of room to roam – again, this is on in The Junction until 4 pm.