CORONAVIRUS: Friday 8/28 roundup

Six months ago tonight, King County announced its first case of COVID-19. Here’s what’s new:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily summary:

*19,361 people have tested positive, 184 more than yesterday

*719 people have died, 2 more than yesterday

*2,223 people have been hospitalized, 1 more than yesterday

*354,713 people have been tested, 5,422 more than yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 18,418/708/2,147/336,589.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 24.6 million cases, 835,000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation numbers here.

WE’RE PLATEAUING: So say state health authorities:

Today the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released the latest statewide situation report, which reflects an overall plateau and slight decline in COVID-19 cases in some areas. Report findings include: *The reproductive number (how many new people each COVID-19 patient will infect) remained close to one as of mid-August. The best estimate of the reproductive number at that time was 0.86 in western Washington and 0.91 in eastern Washington. The goal is a number well below one, which would mean COVID-19 transmission is declining. *We’re seeing a mix of disease activity across the state. Some counties (including Clark and King) are seeing plateaus, while others experience decreases (including Benton, Franklin, Pierce and Yakima) or increases (including Grant, Lewis and Walla Walla). The report includes a comparison of case, hospitalization and mortality data in these three counties to illustrate how much trends are varying in different areas.

See the report here.

ALSO FROM THE STATE: Less info on weekends:

The Washington State Department of Health will end the publication of COVID-19 death counts over the weekends starting the weekend of August 28-30. Regular publishing of COVID-19 death counts will occur Monday through Friday. While all deaths will continue to be reported, DOH will now add the counts generated from the weekend to the following Monday and Tuesday reports, as part of the regular reporting process for those days.

We don’t know yet how/if that’s going to affect the King County reports from which we pull info nightly.

TESTING SITE OPENS Mondays-Saturdays, you can now get tested on the south side of the Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) parking lot.

Go here to make an appointment.

GOT INFO OR PHOTOS? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302 – thank you!